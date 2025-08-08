I Spend More Money on My Skincare Than Anything Else, and There’s One Place I Turn to When My Complexion Needs a Boost

I have had problematic skin for as long as I can remember, so it became my mission to treat it with the utmost care. This has definitely led to some unnecessary overspending over the years, but I've finally perfected my routine to cover any potential concerns—and there's one place I always turn to when my stash is in need of some refills. If you're not already familiar, allow me to introduce you to Face The Future.

As a one-stop-shop for all ages and skin types, Face The Future focuses on embracing your skin at every stage of life and empowering you to feel your best through skincare and self-care. In an industry that's increasingly focused on anti-ageing and shying away from changes in our skin over the years, this approach is not only refreshing, but essential.

A survey conducted by Face The Future found that almost half (46%) of women in the UK feel pressure to look young, which is only exacerbated by advertising encouraging us to appear as youthful as possible by any means necessary. Instead focusing on supporting and protecting the skin's health, products in Face The Future's Beauty Beyond Time edit put self care above all, which is an approach I gladly follow in my own routines.

Below are my tried and tested favourite skincare investments that have not only made a huge difference to my blemish-prone skin over the years, but have made my complexion feel better now than it ever has through some good old TLC. Whatever your skin type or concern, I guarantee there's a Face The Future brand in its curated selection to suit you.

Shop my favourite skincare

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream From £77 at Face The Future I have tried plenty of pricey moisturisers that I would gladly trade in for something much cheaper, but this is not one of them. I have been using this every night for the last few months and my skin has never looked or felt so hydrated, plump and dewy. The rich formula is intensely nourishing and feels like a soft pillow for my face after a long day, and I'm yet to discover a skin type that doesn't agree with it. Medik8 Crystal Retinal 6 £69 at Face The Future Ask pretty much any beauty editor what the best retinol serum is, and Medik8 will be on the list. It's worked wonders for my blemishes without causing any irritation or sensitivity. You only need a pea-sized amount per application, so the bottle lasts brilliantly too. La Roche Posay Anthelios Uvmune 400 Invisible Fluid Spf 50+ £16 at Face The Future If you only make one addition to your daytime routine, let it be an SPF. I love how smooth and lightweight this particular formula is, and it blends out like a dream. This step is particularly important if you are using a retinol, or spending a lot of time in the sun this season. Oskia Rest Day Barrier Repair Balm £54.40 at Face The Future I had an Oskia facial at the end of last year, and it left me with the glowiest skin I've ever had. This repair balm is ideal for anyone who wants to nourish their complexion and bring comfort to dry, damaged, stressed skin that needs some TLC. Medik8 Advanced Night Restore £60 at Face The Future This is my night cream of choice when I'm using actives. It sinks in beautifully but gives the feeling of a protective shield over my skin with an enhanced glow. Although it's designed to be used with Vitamin A, I love it even as a sleeping mask on its own when I want to wake up with fresh, nourished skin.