Introducing our ultimate fragrance Christmas gift guide, with every pick approved by our team of expert editors

Trust us, team Marie Claire UK totally understand how difficult it is to buy fragrance gifts for Christmas. Truthfully, it's hard enough settling on the best perfume to buy for yourself, let alone trying to buy a fragrance for someone else. We get it—perfume is personal, and it's easy to make the wrong choice.
That being said, however, there's no doubt that perfume is up there with the ultimate Christmas gifts. Whether your giftee prefers floral perfumes, woody fragrances or skin scents, luckily for you, our in-house team of editors and experts have spent their careers testing out the best perfumes in existence. As a result, we know exactly what perfumes are good enough to please, well, everyone. In our expert opinion, not a single one of the perfumes on this list could be deemed divisive—making this a tight edit of the ultimate perfume Christmas gifts.
So, without further ado, these are the 26 perfumes that are guaranteed to put you in your loved ones' good books this Christmas...
Best floral perfumes for Christmas
"I'm a sucker for light florals, and Tory Burch Mystic Geranium is definitely up there as one of my favourites. It smells like a springtime garden, where all of the flowers are just coming into bloom." — Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor
Best citrus perfumes for Christmas
Best skin scents for Christmas
"Very early on in my career I worked in one of London's most iconic retailers. It was an institution that stocked some of the fashion and beauty industry's most interesting and forward-thinking brands. It was here that I first smelled Escentric Molecules Molecule 01. It was quite literally love at first smell.
The wonderful thing about this scent is that its blend is rather simple—one single note—although it smells everything but. It's warm, yet fresh, it's punchy, yet oh-so-subtle. It's, hands down, the most interesting perfume I have ever experienced.
On my shifts I would pass by the tester and keep myself topped up throughout the day. The woman on the counter noticed, and one day she snuck a sample bottle into my hands and smiled without saying anything. Her generosity bowled me over. And since then this incredibly unique fragrance that always gets me compliments has the ability to take me back to that moment of kindness. And it will forever be the perfect gift." — Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor