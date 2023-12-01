Introducing our ultimate fragrance Christmas gift guide, with every pick approved by our team of expert editors

Every single one of these perfumes is a hit

Fragrance Christmas Gift Guide
(Image credit: Future)
Shannon Lawlor
By Shannon Lawlor
published

Trust us, team Marie Claire UK totally understand how difficult it is to buy fragrance gifts for Christmas. Truthfully, it's hard enough settling on the best perfume to buy for yourself, let alone trying to buy a fragrance for someone else. We get it—perfume is personal, and it's easy to make the wrong choice.

That being said, however, there's no doubt that perfume is up there with the ultimate Christmas gifts. Whether your giftee prefers floral perfumes, woody fragrances or skin scents, luckily for you, our in-house team of editors and experts have spent their careers testing out the best perfumes in existence. As a result, we know exactly what perfumes are good enough to please, well, everyone. In our expert opinion, not a single one of the perfumes on this list could be deemed divisive—making this a tight edit of the ultimate perfume Christmas gifts.

So, without further ado, these are the 26 perfumes that are guaranteed to put you in your loved ones' good books this Christmas...

Best floral perfumes for Christmas

Apotheke The Dreamer
Apotheke The Dreamer


L
L'Objet Rose Noire Eau de Parfum


Generally, I don’t gravitate to floral fragrances but I make an exception for the heady, honey-scented lilacs that make up Apotheke's The Dreamer

Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor

Tory Burch Mystic Geranium
Tory Burch Mystic Geranium Eau de Parfum

"I'm a sucker for light florals, and Tory Burch Mystic Geranium is definitely up there as one of my favourites. It smells like a springtime garden, where all of the flowers are just coming into bloom." Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Cologne
Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Cologne


Dior Miss Dior
Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum


Lancôme La Vie est Belle L
Lancôme La Vie est Belle L'Extrait Eau de Parfum


Jo Malone's Wild Bluebell smells like walking through a field of wildflowers, but it still has that Jo-Malone richness that makes it ideal for winter.

Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

Yves Saint Laurent Libre L
Yves Saint Laurent Libre L'Absolu Platine Eau de Parfum

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum

Best citrus perfumes for Christmas

Ormonde Jayne Champaca
Ormonde Jayne Champaca Eau de Parfum


Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino 97
Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino '97 Eau de Parfum


Victoria Beckham's Portofino '97 is like driving along the clifftops of Portofino in an old Aston Martin with the roof down, while the juicy aroma of surrounding citrus trees fills the air.

Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

Loewe Solo Ella
Loewe Solo Ella Eau de Parfum

Best skin scents for Christmas

Diptyque L
Diptyque L'Eau Papier Eau de Toilette

I just love Escentric Molecules Molecule 02—it's a scent that goes with everything. I like layering my scents, and it just adds a new dimension to every fragrance I already adore.

Sunil Makan, Editor

Escentric Molecules Molecule 02
Escentric Molecules Molecule 02 Eau de Toilette

Bibbi Radio Child
Bibbi Radio Child Eau de Parfum

Byredo Animalique Eau de Parfum
Byredo Animalique Eau de Parfum

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01
Escentric Molecules Molecule 01

"Very early on in my career I worked in one of London's most iconic retailers. It was an institution that stocked some of the fashion and beauty industry's most interesting and forward-thinking brands. It was here that I first smelled Escentric Molecules Molecule 01. It was quite literally love at first smell.

The wonderful thing about this scent is that its blend is rather simple—one single note—although it smells everything but. It's warm, yet fresh, it's punchy, yet oh-so-subtle. It's, hands down, the most interesting perfume I have ever experienced. 

On my shifts I would pass by the tester and keep myself topped up throughout the day. The woman on the counter noticed, and one day she snuck a sample bottle into my hands and smiled without saying anything. Her generosity bowled me over. And since then this incredibly unique fragrance that always gets me compliments has the ability to take me back to that moment of kindness. And it will forever be the perfect gift." — Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Best earthy perfumes for Christmas

D.S. & Durga Debaser
D.S. & Durga Debaser Eau de Parfum

Commodity Moss
COMMODITY Moss Expressive Eau de Parfum

Øthers isn't your typical fragrance brand—it's like a whole makeover for your senses. Mystic Zingaro is a balance of warmth and freshness, like a walk in a forest with resins, woods and a smoky backdrop of incense.

Lisa Oxenham, Beauty & Style Director