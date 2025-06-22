I Tried The Inkey List’s New Milky Cleanser—Here’s How It Stacks Up to Rhode

In 2024, searches across Google and social media platforms for milky skincare (most specifically, milky toners) were up so significantly, it was only a matter of time before the products became a product category within themselves. Quickly, brands like Laneige, Paula's Choice and The Ordinary offered up their very best iterations, making it official: lactose intolerance was out (at least where beauty was concerned).

Perhaps one of the biggest milky launches in the past two years has been Rhode's Glazing Milk, which absolutely flies off the (digital) shelves on the daily. While anything Hailey Bieber touches turns to gold, this product seemed to have a special place in many shopper's hearts (including my own, may I add).

So when I saw The INKEY List first teased a new milky skincare product, I couldn't wait to try it out and see how it compared to my OG Rhode toner. Meet INKEY's Hydrating Cream-To-Milk Cleanser, and discover how similar (and in lots of ways, different) these two really are.

The texture

The two products actually have a relatively similar texture, but with some key differences (explained mostly by which category they sit in within skincare, which we'll get to later). Unsurprisingly, however, both are milky, with cool, refreshing, lightweight textures.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

However, The Inkey List's cleanser begins with a slightly thicker, more occlusive feel that sits between a milk and a cream. When it emulsifies with water however, it's noticeably 'milkier,' and loses some of its creaminess.

Rhode's product, as more of a toner, is a runny, milky liquid by design. It comes out of a dropper applicator, rather than a pump that works better with something that has a slightly thicker texture.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

The ingredients

As is characteristic of milky skincare, both formulas feature ingredients centred around soothing and hydrating the skin, meaning they're ideal for barrier function and for a gentle, simplified routine.

Rhode's milk is loved for its hearty ingredients list, which features a ceramide trio, glucan, and a SKINmagnesium, zinc and copper blend. Together, these create an elixir that locks in moisture, calms skin and supports barrier function.

Somewhat similarly, the hero ingredients in INKEY's new cleanser have been included to protect and restore that all-important skin moisture barrier. 5% rice milk, in particular, works to actively soften the skin and envelop the skin barrier with support and protection. The other core ingredient used is trusty old hyaluronic acid, known for its delivery of instant, surface level and deep, longer-lasting hydration.

The function

While both brands' milky products have similar marketing (in terms of the focus on their milky texture and/or ingredients), they notably do very different things. Yes, the results of using the products is something they have in common (skin feels soothed and calmed, and barrier function supported), but there's a key difference: The INKEY List's milk is a cleanser, and Rhode's is a toner/essence.

The Cream-To-Milk cleanser by INKEY is perfect for removing makeup and washing the face, while Glazing Milk is designed as a supplementary step between your cleanser and serum/moisturiser. Rhode's is also dropped into the palms of hands and patted on gently, rather than lightly rubbed in and washed off.

This may all sound obvious, but deciding which one to go for may come down to what you need most in your skincare routine: a new, effective cleanser, or something to add bounce and glow. In saying that, I just see this as a reason to invest in both and use them together!

The skin finish

I've been using the Rhode Glazing Milk ever since it came out––below, you can see how dewy it makes my skin look. That to me is its biggest appeal. This is a product that has been specifically designed to give skin instant gratification by achieving a noticeable glow. I even pat a tiny bit on last in my routine sometimes, just to finish with the most radiance possible.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

INKEY's milk cleanser from my experience doesn't assist in your pursuit of dewy skin––at least, not in an immediate sense. My skin looked the same after using it (hence why I didn't share a picture), as it's a wash-off cleanser. How my skin felt, however, was smooth, calmed and hydrated, and I don't doubt for a second that over time and consistent use, this would improve the appearance and texture of skin in the long-term.

Whichever you choose, both have great ingredients, fair price points and that coveted milky texture. My verdict? You can't go wrong with either (or both!).