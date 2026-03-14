I’ve just spent £72 on a Chanel hand cream that I do not need. Why? So that I could get my hands on the limited-edition denim case the cream is housed in. I chastised myself about wasting money, but I went ahead and bought it anyway. This moment of frivolous spending, not to mention my intense longing for the now sold-out Gisou Honey Pups, had me wondering about beauty collectables and what drives us as consumers to obsess over and buy them.

I've always loved a beauty collectable, and if it’s from one of a handful of my favourite brands (I’m looking at you Gisou, Rhode and Summer Fridays), I’m almost guaranteed to buy it. It seems that I’m not alone. My social media feeds are filled with fellow brand fans unboxing the latest beauty keepsake. Whether it’s wearable merch, limited edition gifts with purchase, or key chains, bag charms and phone cases, beauty collectables have got consumers in a chokehold, and they’re not going away any time soon.

To understand our obsession with beauty collectables a bit better, and to get some predictions on what we’re going to see in 2026, I spoke to some beauty trend experts to get the lowdown.

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What drives our obsession with buying beauty collectibles?

According to the Boots’ 2026 Beauty and Wellness Trends Report, 55% of consumers have purchased a beauty collectable or limited edition in the last 12 months. I'm very much in this camp. I buy them because I like to display my aesthetic to the world, and to show that I’m part of a certain group or community. As sad as it might be to admit, I think if people see I have these sought-after items and am therefore a fan of that brand, it makes me feel cooler.

Sienna Piccioni, head of beauty at WGSN, tells me I’m not alone: “They transform beauty into a badge of identity. For Gen Z and Gen Alpha in particular, these pieces signal belonging, creativity and cultural awareness. Owning them means participating in a cultural moment, aligning with a community and expressing personal taste in ways that feel playful, nostalgic and exclusive.” Maya Regan, assistant trends editor for beauty at Stylus, also feels that beauty collectables “serve as a fun, tangible symbol that consumers are part of the brand community.” As people, we like others to see who we are, and to feel that we belong somewhere. Collectables are a public way to show part of ourselves, and a way to unite us with similar people.

Tatcha Carry Your Kissu Set A photo posted by on

They’re also really fun. I get little glimmers of joy throughout my day when I catch sight of one of mine. Joy because of how cute or cool it looks, nostalgic pleasure because they make me feel child-like again, and satisfaction because I managed to secure something that's tricky to get. Regan tells me this is also true of other consumers: “We crave beauty brand collectables because they offer micro-moments of joy and turn everyday functional products into mini objects of desire. They bring an exciting element of surprise, escapism and nostalgia.” According to Piccioni, “strategic joy really drives the momentum of this trend. Collectables deliver, what we like to call at WGSN, ‘funtility’—merging fun and function to elevate everyday routines into moments of play and pleasure. At a time when consumers seek emotional uplift through small luxuries, these formats provide those little moments of joy.”

Why do beauty brands offer beauty collectibles?

The brand most synonymous at the moment with beauty collectables – in particular, with limited edition gifts with purchase—is Gisou. This brand broke the internet twice with two recent drops of its Honey Pups—plushie dog toys that acted as both a holder for their Honey Glaze Collagen Therapy Lip Mask, and as a charm for your bag. The brand tells me that its “community love a collectable keepsake from Gisou. The Honey Pups first launched during the holiday season, and after the success, we worked quickly to bring them back for Valentine’s Day, where they sold out quickly again.”

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But other than just increasing sales, why do so many brands include beauty collectables as part of their sales strategies now? Regan believes “they help brands emotionally engage with their consumers and deepen brand loyalty. Beauty routines have become huge soothing rituals in consumers’ daily routines, so offering cherished items that extend these comforting rituals beyond just a functional product is a great move.”

Dior Addict Lip Glow Holder A photo posted by on

What’s coming next for beauty collectibles in 2026?

In the Boots report, the retailer predicted an increase in beauty collectables from brands. Alice Rafferty, the Director of Luxury Beauty and Cosmetics at Boots, says that “the rising stress in modern daily life is driving consumers to seek emotional uplift. This has created what has been dubbed the ‘Labubu effect’ and is driving a demand for beauty limited editions, collectables, and blind boxes.” She predicts that “as this trend continues to grow, it’s not just about performance, but play too. Collectable beauty products will evolve into sensory playgrounds with bold new formats, vibrant colours, transformative scents and irreverent branding. Fun, yet still functional.” Regan’s findings echo this as she believes “smart brands will get more intentional and create collectables that double as functional, convenient and high performing products, while delivering highly sought after sensorial and playful experiences. Products that excite and delight, offer personalisation and centre on artistic collaboration will stand out.”

Piccioni at WGSN even predicts that “brands will blend physical and digital experiences” going forward. It seems we’re going to see beauty collectables this year like never before, and I, for one, couldn’t be more excited.