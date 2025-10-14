Resveratrol Is the Powerhouse Antioxidant Rivaling Vitamin C

In a time when new skincare ingredients seem to arise on an almost daily basis, it’s unsurprising to hear that there are some which fall relatively under the radar. For every hero ingredient, like retinol or Vitamin C, there are tens, if not hundreds, of equally (or more) hardworking ingredients that promise excellent skincare benefits, yet fail to elicit the pomp or pageantry of their big-name counterparts.

Resveratrol is one such ingredient. A plant-based polyphenol with strong antioxidant properties, it has gained momentum among those in the skincare know in recent years. Initial studies have shown it can help reduce wrinkles, improve skin firmness, protect against UV damage and hyperpigmentation and soothe sensitivity, yet its true superstar status is yet to be fully realised.

To find out why, I spoke to two skincare experts, Dr Sidra Khan , consultant dermatologist and skin ageing expert, and Dr Miriam A , who specialises in regenerative aesthetics and skin health. Here’s what they had to say…

“Resveratrol has promising data,” Dr Sidra explained when I questioned her thoughts on the skincare ingredient, “but fewer large-scale, independent clinical trials [than other ingredients]. Retinoids and peptides have a much larger body of clinical evidence and longer track record in dermatology, which is why they are often prioritised. [That being said] I see resveratrol as a valuable adjunct, not a replacement, for established actives. With more robust studies in the future, it may gain a bigger role in skin longevity routines.”

And Dr Miriam agreed, “Historically, resveratrol is not used as much as other actives for several reasons.” Firstly, in agreement with Dr Sidra, she noted that at present, “Human studies into resveratrol are lacking compared with retinoids and other actives that have decades of data on humans.” Secondly, resveratrol also needs to be properly formulated to ensure both stability and skin penetration “It is rather unstable to use in skincare products, easily degraded by light and oxygen. It’s also a large molecule that is lipophilic or fat-loving, which means it needs a special vehicle to enter the skin, such as liposomes or nanoencapsulation.” For this reason, you won’t find resveratrol in every skincare brand’s offering; however, as more ingredient and active-focused brands continue to embrace resveratrol (including Allies of Skin, who launched a new resveratrol-packed serum just last month), it’s definitely worth keeping this ingredient on your radar.

So, what is resveratrol?

“Resveratrol is a natural polyphenol found in foods like grapes, berries and red wine,” explained Dr Khan, “In skincare, it can be used topically for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, helping to neutralise free radicals and reduce oxidative stress in the skin.”

What are the benefits of resveratrol?

“Topically, resveratrol can help protect skin from environmental damage (such as UV radiation and pollution), reduce visible redness, and support barrier function,” Dr Sidra told me when we dove deeper into the benefits of using resveratrol, “Over time, it may improve the appearance of fine lines, texture, and radiance by reducing oxidative stress that drives premature ageing.”

Furthermore, “Some studies have found resveratrol to activate genes relating to ageing, such as sirtuins, but more research is required in humans for clarity,” said Dr Miriam.

The great thing about resveratrol is that it’s suitable for all skin types, “Most skin types can benefit from added antioxidant protection,” Dr Sidra continued, “[So as] resveratrol is generally well tolerated, even in sensitive skin, it’s a useful option for those who may not tolerate stronger actives like high-strength retinoids.”

“It also works well when combined with other actives, such as Vitamin C, E and ferulic acid,” says Dr. Miriam. So, it’s a great way to boost your antioxidant protection alongside other actives already in your routine.

How should you add resveratrol to your skincare routine?

“Resveratrol is usually found in serums or creams,” explained Dr Sidra, “It can be used once or twice daily, ideally after cleansing and before moisturiser and sunscreen.”

The key thing to remember is that “As with all antioxidants, consistency is key to seeing benefits,” says Dr Sidra, so apply regularly to see results.

