Hailey Bieber Doesn’t Get Botox—She Swears by These Under-the-Radar Tweakments Instead

Hailey Bieber is the pioneer of that strain of "glazed doughnut" skin that keeps us raiding the shelves of Sephora, but, as she stated on a recent podcast appearance, she doesn't swear by the most popular treatments.

On Friday, October 24th, the Rhode beauty mogul sat down with Owen Thiele to film for his podcast, In Your Dreams, and delved deep into her beauty regimen.

“Skincare-wise, just tell me, pretend like we’re not doing a podcast, what do you do? Be real,” asked Thiele. Bieber admitted that she was "really diligent" with her skincare and that she uses a mixture of her own brand, as well as cult favourites like Cosrx, Naturium, Avène, BeautyStat and EltaMD.

Most interestingly, however, was the revelation that she does use certain injectables—but not Botox. Instead, she opts for PRP, platelet-rich plasma, and PRF, platelet-rich fibrin, injections—both involve using the client's own blood, which is then injected back into the face to stimulate collagen and elastin production.

Speaking about PRP, she explains: "It’s when they take your blood from your arm and they spin it. I love doing PRP with microneedling. I’ve talked about that a lot."

On PRF, she adds, "They take your blood, but it’s called EZ Gel, and basically they heat it and then they cool it, and it kind of makes your blood a gel consistency. And then you inject it. So I’ve done that, which I loved. I’ve injected my smile lines. I’ve injected it under my eyes."

In regard to Bieber's other treatments, she says that she gets "light little lasers" a few times a year, but that Botox is a no-no. "I don’t have any Botox except for in my jaw for TMJ, but I have no Botox in my face," she said.

TMJ is short for the temporomandibular joint, and the term is usually used to describe TMJ disorders—a set of painful conditions that affect the joint and surrounding chewing muscles. They can be caused by injuries, teeth grinding, arthritis and stress, and can lead to pain, clicking, popping and difficulty with jaw movement.

"I made a commitment to myself that I wasn’t going to do any Botox until I was in my 30s. When I get there, I’ll see if I even want to do it," the model continued, citing her mother, Kennya Baldwin, as her skincare inspiration. "My mom does nothing to her skin, and she looks insane."

Earlier this year, the model got candid about her experience with perioral dermatitis. Dr Derrick Phillips , consultant dermatologist, told Marie Claire UK that this inflammatory condition "typically manifests as irritated eczema -like patches below the nostrils and on the chin, often studded with small red spots and pus-filled spots. It can also affect the skin around the eyes, with small red spots and red scaly patches."

Bieber took to her Instagram Story in July to share a makeup-free selfie, showing the small bumps and texture. "[It] always flares when I’m travelling a lot, sleep deprived, hormones, the wrong SPF, new products, stress [sic]," she wrote.

Then she shared what she does to treat a flare-up, and it's "so minimal". First, she rinses with water and uses a prescription azelaic acid to smooth. Next, she uses an antimicrobial agent, hypochlorous acid, as well as the antibiotic clindamycin, and her very own Rhode Glazing Milk, which is packed with ceramides.