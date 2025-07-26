Princess Kate’s Strict ‘Home Rule’ for George, Charlotte and Louis Is Going Viral

Prince William and Princess Kate have returned to their roles as leaders of the royal family. However, despite their continued commitment to public duty, the future King and Queen have made it clear that their priority is their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And while the young royals are being gradually introduced to their destined roles, Prince William and Princess Kate are determined to give them as normal an upbringing as possible.

This apparently includes a huge emphasis on the outdoors, with Princess Kate known to be passionate about children's exposure to nature.

And according to reports, this is reinforced by a strict Wales family rule against the children using electronic toys, iPads and tablets.

“There will be lots and lots of outdoor play," explained Louise Heren, the author of Nanny in a Book, via The Independent. "Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs [and] potentially some gardening ... if it is tipping it down, they will still go out.”

This is something that Princess Kate has opened up about in the past, recalling the family's love of the outdoors during her 2020 appearance on the 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast.

"I'm happy when I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty," the mother of three explained to host Giovanna Fletcher.

"As children, we spent a lot of time outside, and it’s something I’m really passionate about," she continued. "I think it’s so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying foundations. It’s such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this.' And actually, it’s so simple.

"That’s what I would want them to remember," she added. "Those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water, those are what I would want them to remember. Not a stressful household where you’re trying to do everything and not really succeeding at one thing.”

Well, this is lovely.