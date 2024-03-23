After months of speculation around the Princess of Wales' health following surgery, Kensington Palace released a video on Friday of Kate Middleton speaking candidly about her condition, and confirming that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," the Princess of Wales recalled in the moving video.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," the Princess of Wales later stated in the video, calling Prince William "a great source of comfort" and thanking the public for their "love, support and kindness".

Crucially, the Princess of Wales also spoke directly to those around the world battling cancer, telling them, "You are not alone".

King Charles led the support following the Princess of Wales' diagnosis, with a spokesperson for the 75-year-old stating that he was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did".

The spokesperson went on to explain that His Majesty has ''remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks'' and that both he and Queen Camilla ''will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time''.

King Charles is currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the Princess of Wales' video statement concluded. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

We will continue to update this story.