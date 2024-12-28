The Wales family has been front and centre this Christmas, with Princess Kate returning to duty following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The Princess of Wales took a temporary step back from her role in January 2023 to focus on her recovery. And now having completed her chemotherapy treatment, the 42-year-old mother of three has officially returned to the spotlight.

This was particularly true over the festive period, with Princess Kate returning to host her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service - a huge step forward in her recovery.

It was Princess Kate's appearance on Christmas Day that made the most headlines this week, joining the Mountbatten-Windsors for their annual walk to church in Sandringham. And as she stopped to talk to well-wishers, the princess made a rare comment about her cancer recovery.

According to Hello! magazine, one attendee praised Princess Kate as an "inspiration to all patients", to which the royal replied: "The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary, and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families."

And upon discovering that the member of public worked for a cancer organisation, the Princess of Wales told her: "People like you are doing all the hard work out there. I'm hugely grateful."

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Princess Kate announced in a health update earlier this year. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

"To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand," Princess Kate's statement concluded. "Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright."

