Princess Kate just made a surprise public appearance during her summer holiday in Balmoral

The Wales family has endured a difficult start to 2024, with Princess Kate confirming her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, taking a step back from duties to focus on her recovery.

And while the 42-year-old mother of three has explained that she is "not out of the woods", she is said to be making "good progress", attending both the Trooping the Colour parade and the Wimbledon Gentleman's Singles Final this summer.

Following Princess Kate's soft royal return, the family of five is reported to be having a much needed summer break, expected to continue "living under the radar" while the Princess of Wales completes her treatment.

For the royals, this involves Scotland, with the Mountbatten-Windsors known to gather on the Balmoral estate each summer. And with Prince William and Princess Kate even owning their own property on the premises - Tam-Na-Ghar, they are known to be regulars at Balmoral, particularly over the summer months.

This weekend, during their Balmoral break, Princess Kate made an unexpected public appearance, spotted attending a service at Crathie Church, in Aberdeenshire, with other members of the royal family.

The Princess of Wales was joined by Prince William and Prince George. And also in attendance were King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and James Wessex.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Princess Kate's public appearance is being taken as a good sign of progress in her recovery, with it previously understood that the royal couple's Balmoral attendance was dependent on her health.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, it is not known when Princess Kate will return to her royal duties on a permanent basis, with her treatment still ongoing.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," the Princess of Wales announced in a public statement earlier this year. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me, and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding," she later added. "And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

We will continue to update this story.