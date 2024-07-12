Princess Kate’s Wimbledon attendance will reportedly be down to “fiercely protective" Prince William

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, particularly this past month as Princess Kate made a grand return to royal life .

The Princess of Wales has been on a break from royal duties in 2024, following her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year.

Her return to duty at this year's Trooping the Colour was therefore a major milestone. And while her treatment is still ongoing, the 42-year-old mother of three is reported to be making “good progress".

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return in a permanent capacity, but she has stated that she hopes to attend several engagements over the summer.

This, according to royal experts, will likely include Wimbledon, with Princess Kate holding the title of Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and traditionally in attendance at the finals to present the trophies.

Royal commentator Emily Andrews has reported that Princess Kate "would love" to attend if she is feeling well enough.

"Her treatment is ongoing and will be for the next few months," she continued. "But I understand she would like to visit the Wimbledon tennis tournament - she is a patron - if she feels up to it."

Former royal butler Paul Burrell also opened up about the situation, explaining that the decision will ultimately come down to "fiercely protective" Prince William.

According to Burrell, via The Sun, the royals "know the world will want to see her", but Prince William will not allow her to be forced into anything before she is well enough.

"William controls this household and William will decide whether she's well enough to do this because he's the one that protects the family - fiercely," Burrell reported.

"There's no way he's going to subject Kate to intrusion that she can't handle. He's so fiercely protective."

We will continue to update this story.