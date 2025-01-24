Prince William and Princess Kate’s relationship has dramatically changed this year, according to experts

The Princess of Wales has returned to the spotlight this season, following her cancer recovery. And as the mother of three confirms the positive news that she is "in remission", she is reported to be scaling up her royal duties in 2025.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything," Princess Kate posted to Instagram in a rare health update this month.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," she continued. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to."

As the Prince and Princess of Wales return to the forefront of royal life, experts have noted that their priorities have dramatically changed, particularly around their relationship.

In fact, sources told People recently that the royal couple is much "more open" since Princess Kate's illness, and "are able to express themselves in a way they would never have done before."

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted," Princess Kate said herself in a rare health update last year. "Of simply loving and being loved."

And in an unprecedented move, Prince William posted an emotional tribute to Princess Kate on her birthday this month, calling her "the most incredible wife and mother", and expressing his love for her.

"The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable," read his personal message. "George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you."

"William must feel so fortunate that Kate has come through this that he wants to tell the world about that love," Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward has previously explained to People.

"More than anything, they're proud of their marriage and beautiful family," a palace insider reportedly added, via Us Weekly. "William and Kate are more in sync than ever...They cherish what they have with each other."

Well, this is lovely.