One A-Lister Opens Up About Prince William and Princess Kate’s ‘Competitive’ Relationship
The Prince and Princess of Wales continue to make headlines. And from their upcoming move to Windsor's Forest Lodge, to Prince William's surprisingly candid interview about the monarchy, the royal couple has been front and centre this summer.
It is their playful relationship behind closed doors that made the most headlines this week however, with one A-lister opening up about their "competitive" nature.
Iconic chef Dame Mary Berry has worked with the royal couple multiple times in the past, with Prince William even recording a special message for her 90th birthday where he called her "a national treasure".
And as Berry sat down for a recent interview with Saga Magazine, she spoke warmly about her encounters with the future King and Queen.
"I had to bite my lip, because you feel, ‘Oh, goodness gracious me!,'" Berry recalled of Prince William's birthday tribute to her. "I was totally overcome. I thought, ‘I must hold myself together.' I mean, to see Prince William on the screen saying that I’d taught him all he knew about cooking… well!"
However, it was Berry's words about their nature that got the world talking the most with the 90-year-old recalling: "I’ve done quite a few things with [Prince William] and, gosh, he’s competitive. So is Catherine."
This is not the first time the royal couple has been described as competitive, with Mike Tindall broaching the subject during their 2023 podcast appearance on 'The Good, The Bad & The Rugby'.
"I'm not going to say you're uber competitive," Tindall joked to Princess Kate, to which she replied: "I'm not competitive at all." To this, Tindall responded: "I've seen her play beer pong!"
Well, this is hilarious.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.