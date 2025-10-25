Why Prince William and Princess Kate Have Taken a Step Back From the Spotlight

The Prince and Princess of Wales continue to make headlines. And from their multiple public appearances over the summer months to Prince William's surprisingly candid interview about the monarchy, the royal couple has been front and centre.

This week however, Prince William and Princess Kate have taken a noticeable step back from the spotlight, with the couple not taking part in public duties since October 17th.

The reason for this is unsurprising, with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, currently on their half term holiday from school.

And with Prince William and Princess Kate known to prioritise parenting, they are expected to be focusing on spending time as a family before their children return to school on November 3rd.

This will be a particularly special half term holiday for the royals, with the family of five moving to Windsor's Forest Lodge later this year. And with just weeks left in their beloved Adelaide Cottage home, they are sure to be making the most of that time together.

“I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [George, Charlotte and Louis], because she knows what [royal life] can do," royal expert Ingrid Seward has previously explained, via Express.co.uk. "She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough…but they’re not normal children, and I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground."

"They can't change their destiny," royal expert Jennie Bond has previously explained about the Wales children's upbringing to OK! magazine. "But they don't have to confront it just yet except on special occasions. So I think William and Catherine have got the balance just right. The children obviously know they were born royal, but they don't have to be in the public eye very often - there will be time enough for that."

