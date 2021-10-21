Intimate photographs of Prince William and Kate Middleton backstage are going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make headlines on the regular, it’s the Duke and Duchess that really make viral news.

Kate Middleton is undoubtedly the most talked-about member of the Cambridge family, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

This weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge made headlines as she accompanied Prince William to a very special event, the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The global prize for the environment was launched by Prince William in 2019 in order to ‘generate a global movement to repair the planet’, and has gone on to become the most prestigious global prize in history.

It was a given therefore that the Duke would be attending the first ever award ceremony, held this weekend at London’s Alexandra Palace and hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary.

Kate Middleton not only joined Prince William on the green carpet for the evening however, she also made an impassioned speech and joined William as he announced the location of the next Earthshot Prize Awards.

The couple has made the most news since the event however, with intimate photographs of the couple backstage released on their Instagram account.

‘Behind the scenes at the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards,’ they captioned the series of photographs, raking in over 750k likes.

