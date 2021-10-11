Kate Middleton will be joining Prince William for a very special appearance

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are the most talked about family in the world, and while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince George make headlines on the regular, it’s the Duke and Duchess that really make viral news.

Kate Middleton is undoubtedly the most talked-about member of the Cambridge family, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.

She was crowned the coolest female of the moment last year and has been brought forward as ‘Queen-in-waiting’ something that royal experts explain is a clever move by palace aides who have realised just how popular Kate is.

This week, the Duchess of Cambridge made headlines as her upcoming attendance was confirmed at a very special event, the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The global prize for the environment was launched by Prince William in 2019 in order to ‘generate a global movement to repair the planet’, and has gone on to become the most prestigious global prize in history.

It was a given therefore that the Duke would be attending the first ever award ceremony, held this year at London’s Alexandra Palace and hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary.

This week, Kensington Palace confirmed the news that Kate Middleton would be joining Prince William on the green carpet for the evening.

And it’s not just the Duchess of Cambridge who will be turning heads, with Emma Thompson and Emma Watson presenting and musical acts for the night including Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.

Well, this is exciting.

We officially cannot wait.