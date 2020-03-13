Kate Middleton has overtaken Meghan Markle as the biggest fashion influencer royal

It is looking like the Meghan Markle effect might be over, now that Prince Harry and his wife have embarked on a new life together in Canada.

Last year, the Duchess of Sussex had been vote the most influential royal when it comes to fashion, overtaking the Duchess of Cambridge, but now new research reveals the roles have changed again.

According to date combined by LoveTheSales.com, during the years 2017 to 2019, when Meghan and Harry got engaged and then married, searches for her style increased by 219%.

Since the so-called Megxit though, online fashion related searches have dropped down to just 31%. Meanwhile, searches for Kate’s looks have gone up to 159%, compared to the 119% during the previous couple of years.

Negative assumptions aside, this might purely be because we haven’t seen Meghan Markle out and about as much lately, so there have been fewer outfits to search for, while Kate Middleton has been very active.

Although both Duchesses remain some of the most stylish women in the royal family, it’s also worth noting that Princess Diana has repeatedly been voted the most influential royal woman of all time.

To this day, she is still cited as the sartorial influence for many, and her style is evident in many fashion collections by designers clearly inspired by her.