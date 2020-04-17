One royal family member is now volunteering as a hospital frontline worker

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken with members of the royal family leading the way.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle where she is tended to by ‘a skeleton staff of just eight’, Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, and the Cambridge family have temporarily relocated to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Royal family members have been doing their bit to raise money for the fight against coronavirus, with the Queen’s eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall painting and auctioning off her work for the NHS and the Duke of Westminster (Prince George’s godfather) personally giving millions to the cause.

It was a different high profile name that made the most news this week however, doing a royal first and swapping her tiara for a pair of scrubs.

The royal in question – Princess Sofia of Sweden.

The Swedish royal is joining the frontline, aiding medical staff at hospitals after undertaking a three day medical course.

Princess Sofia, whose role is patron of Sophiahemmet hospital wanted to pave the way and took it upon herself to complete an intensive training programme at Stockholm’s Sophiahemmet University College.

She can now assist staff at hospitals with non-medical tasks, with most of her roles reportedly including sterilising equipment and cleaning.

According to the MailOnline, the Sophiahemmet University College is currently training up to 80 people a week to volunteer during the pandemic.

Well done Princess Sofia for paving the way!