Princess Beatrice is no longer allowed to spend her holidays in Balmoral with the royal family

Princess Beatrice surprised the world earlier this summer as it emerged that she had wed fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret intimate ceremony.

Following the disruption of their original wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak, the couple’s intimate wedding reportedly had just 20 guests, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who made their first socially distanced appearance.

The now-married couple, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, made news last month as they drove off to the South of France for a sweet low-key honeymoon, but now that they are back, their travelling seems to have got in the way of their future plans.

Princess Beatrice, among the other Mountbatten-Windsor family members was expected to be visiting the Queen and Prince Philip in Balmoral, Scotland, where they are currently staying for the summer.

Following her stay in France however, it has been reported that Princess Beatrice will no longer be able to due to government imposted quarantine restrictions amid COVID-19.

The couple will therefore not be able to leave their home for two weeks.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were recently seen arriving at Balmoral for their own visit, something that is thought to be particularly hard for Princess Beatrice, who would have wanted to be there.

The royal family has not yet commented on the speculation.