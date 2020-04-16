Prince George’s godfather has personally donated millions to coronavirus relief

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken with members of the royal family leading the way.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle where she is tended to by ‘a skeleton staff of just eight’, Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, and the Cambridge family have temporarily relocated to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Royal family members have been doing their bit to raise money for the NHS, with the Queen’s eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall being the latest to help the NHS, revealing her hidden talent for painting and auctioning off her work.

Today, it was revealed that the Duke of Westminster had also delved into his personal funds to aid the fight against coronavirus.

Yes, the Duke (Aka British billionaire Hugh Grosvenor and Prince George’s godfather) has donated £12.5 million to UK coronavirus charities.

The Duke of Westminster donated the money to NHS Charities Together in order to create a foundation to aid NHS workers and their families.

‘On behalf of my family and everyone at the Grosvenor Estate, I want to say a huge thank you to all our amazing NHS staff and everyone providing critical frontline services,’ read a statement from Hugh Grosvenor. ‘We are all humbled and incredibly grateful that you are working tirelessly to keep us safe and keep the country functioning’.

He continued: ‘While the impact of this crisis is being felt immediately, the virus will sadly also affect people’s lives long into the future. That’s why I’m keen to support the longer-term scientific and socio-economic response to the epidemic. Through these donations, my Foundation will work with a range of fantastic charities and organisations who are able to help vulnerable people in the difficult months ahead.’

Well, that’s lovely.