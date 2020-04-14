Royal family members are sharing their favourite books to get us through lockdown

And we’re obsessed.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

As we approach week four of lockdown, high profile names have been doing their bit to keep the nation entertained.

Among these are royal family members, with the Mountbatten-Windsors upping their social media content over self-isolation.

One of the trends taken by royal family members over lockdown seems to involve books, with both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall sharing their top reads to keep followers busy.

Kate shared her favourite reads two weeks ago as she shared a photograph of her Kensington Palace office in which her book collection was clearly visible.

Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. Last week ☎️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be. Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio 📱 to find out more. Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: • “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. • By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”. • The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s taste seems to be all about the classics, with her collection including Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, Northanger Abbey and Mansfield Park.

Also included in the collection were Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronté, Tess of the D’Ubervilles by Thomas Hardy, Middlemarch by George Elliot and The Sonnets and a Lover’s Complaint by William Shakespeare. Not to mention, The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde, The Hound of the Baskervilles by Arthur Conan Doyle and The Odyssey by Homer.

Charles Dickens also appears to be one of her favourite authors, with her collection featuring two of his works, Bleak House and A Christmas Carol.

“Ernest Hemingway, famously, once said “There is no friend as loyal as a book”. In these challenging times when we are isolated from the ones we love, many of us are finding comfort in reading, to fire up our imaginations, to take us on journeys and to make us laugh. With that in mind, here is a list of my dearest ‘friends’.” – The Duchess of Cornwall ⬅️ Her Royal Highness has curated a reading list to provide some inspiration to those isolating at home over the Easter weekend. The Duchess is passionate about reading for all ages and promotes its importance through some of her patronages, including @literacy_trust, @booktrust, @beanstalkreads and @royalsocietyofliterature. 📚 See our Instagram story for more on why The Duchess selected each book!

Following in Kate’s footsteps, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also shared her top favourite reads, taking to social media to share them alongside an Enerst Hemingway quote.

‘Ernest Hemingway, famously, once said “There is no friend as loyal as a book”. In these challenging times when we are isolated from the ones we love, many of us are finding comfort in reading, to fire up our imaginations, to take us on journeys and to make us laugh. With that in mind, here is a list of my dearest “friends”’, read the post on the Clarence House Instagram page.

But what were the Duchess of Cornwall’s top book recommendations?

Camilla’s curated list includes Restless by William Boyd, A Tale Of Two Cities by Charles Dickens, The Simon Serrailler series by Susan Hill and The Secret Commonwealth by Philip Pullman.

Others on the list include The Cazalet Chronicles by Elizabeth Jane Howard, A Gentleman In Moscow by Amor Towles, The Red Notebook by Antoine Laurain, The Architect’s Apprentice by Elif Shafak and Travels On My Elephant by Mark Shand.

Which royals will be next to share their top picks?

Happy reading!

