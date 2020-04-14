Royals are showing off their hidden talents to help the NHS

And it’s seriously impressive.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken with members of the royal family leading the way.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle where she is tended to by ‘a skeleton staff of just eight’, Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, and the Cambridge family have temporarily relocated to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Royal family members have been doing their bit to raise money for the NHS, with the Queen’s eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall being the latest to help the NHS, revealing her hidden talent for painting and auctioning off her work.

Zara is auctioning off artwork of her horse, Toytown, painted and signed by the royal herself.

The piece of art is being auctioned online for Equestrian Relief, currently raising funds to support NHS heroes.

‘Win the painting Zara Tindall created as part of her Horse Drawn challenge representing her former top Horse who accompanied her to a win the World Equestrian Games in 2006,’ reads the caption. ‘Runner up in the Official Competition as judged by art expert Julian Seaman! Complete with signature and frame.’

The current highest bid for the painting is £4,900.

And if you’re interested you’ll need to act fast, with the auction ending at 8pm on Tuesday.

Which royal will be next?