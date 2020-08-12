Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially bought their first home together

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And it's not in Los Angeles...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made non-stop news this past year, stepping down as royal family members, losing their HRH titles, dissolving their Sussex Royal brand and relocating to Los Angeles, California where they are now based.

The Sussex family has been renting in California while they look for a permanent LA home, with the couple currently staying in actor Tyler Perry’s property.

The $18 million mansion certainly has its pros and cons, with the security breaches and drones flying over undoubtedly outweighing the perks of the pool area and the A-list neighbours.

This week, it was reported that the couple had bought their first ever home together, choosing to move out of the Beverly Hills area by 100 miles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially bought their first property in Santa Barbara, settling for a quiet seaside area.

‘They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family,’ a representative for the couple confirmed to HELLO!.

Well, that’s lovely.

There are no details yet about the new property but we’re hoping to receive some soon.

Huge congratulations to Harry and Meghan!