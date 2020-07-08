Prince Harry just gave a sneak peek into his and Meghan Markle’s home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

It wasn’t their losing of their HRH titles or their loss of the Sussex Royal brand that made the most news however. Instead, it was their big move, with the couple relocating across the pond.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie moved to Canada after the announcement and have since set up camp in Los Angeles, California, where they are currently observing the quarantine as a family of three.

The Sussex family are still renting at this point while they look for a permanent LA home, with the couple currently staying in actor Tyler Perry’s property.

It wasn’t the property’s steep price, the extreme security measures or their A-list neighbours (ahem, Adele) that made their home a talking point recently. Instead, it was Prince Harry appearing to give the world a sneak peek.

Releasing a video from the LA home, Prince Harry shared a personal message as the co-founder of Sentebale to be a part of the 23rd International AIDS Conference Opening Ceremony Series.

The video, as well as featuring Prince Harry’s important message, gave a sneak peek at the stunning views from outside the mansion.

‘This year’s theme is resilience, something all of us around the globe have understood the need for it, specifically over recent months,’ Prince Harry explains in the video. ‘And for many, digging deep to find that resilience has been a challenging experience. But for those affected by HIV and AIDS, the examples of resilience within oneself and within the community has been felt and fostered for decades.

‘At Sentebale, we see the resilience of young people every single day, which is why I’ve been inspired each day since founding the non-profit organisation with Prince Seeiso in 2006. As you’re about to see, these young people are willing to speak out against injustice, be role models to their peers, support HIV prevention and challenge limiting systems in the hope of a more inclusive and accepting environment for all.’