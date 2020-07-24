Prince Harry and Meghan Markle file a lawsuit against paparazzi for alleged drone photos of Archie

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California with their one year old son, Archie Harrison, just before the coronavirus lockdown. They’re currently renting Tyler Perry’s mansion in Los Angeles, and hoped that their temporary home would be ‘paparazzi proof’ in order to protect their privacy.

However, shortly after the move there were reported ‘ongoing’ incidents of drones hovering over their home, reportedly operated by photographers.

Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing a lawsuit against paparazzi who allegedly took ‘illegal’ photos of Archie.

Filed in an LA court, it cites ‘serial intrusions’ into the privacy of their son, ‘and the desire and responsibility of any parent to do what is necessary to protect their children from this manufactured feeding frenzy.’

Their lawyer said in a statement: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions.’

The lawsuit says that the couple moved overseas ‘to escape the incessant UK tabloid fabrications’, and Harry and Meghan claim that photographers used drones to take pictures from above their home ‘as often as three times a day’ and ‘waking neighbours and their son day after day’.

They added that ‘others have even cut holes in the security fence itself to peer through it,’ and claim that they had to install a large mesh fence in order to stop photos being taken.

The lawsuit also alleges that their toddler was photographed in their garden, and they expect ‘no special treatment’ with the case but protest that under the Californian law they retain the right to have privacy in their home.

The Sussexes also request that all photos of Archie are turned in, and while the identities of the photographers and distributors remain unknown the couple hopes to find out who the alleged individuals are and that the court will issue injunctions against them.