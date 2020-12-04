Prince Harry has opened up about how ‘everything changed’ when he became a father

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next, from politics to Hollywood.

The couple has made the most news however for their new Montecito home and their sweet updates about their son Archie, announcing recently: ‘We’re just trying to embrace all of the quality time we get with our son right now and not miss a single moment of his growth and development.’

It was Prince Harry who made news this week however as he made a statement about fatherhood and how for him, it changed everything.

In a video released to launch WaterBear Network, a conservation streaming platform, Harry opened up about how Archie changed his perspective on saving the environment.

‘The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realise, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire?’, Harry explained.

‘We can’t steal their future. We really can’t. That’s not the job we’re here for.’

Well, that’s that.