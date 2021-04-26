Prince Charles’ sweet words about Kate Middleton have resurfaced and are going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'We are lucky to have her'

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world.

Following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic and their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making non-stop headlines right now.

From Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass, to their recent snow day at Anmer Hall, the Cambridge children have got the world talking the most, particularly now that the family of five has returned to London.

It is the Duchess of Cambridge however who has been making news this month, from those iconic photographs of her at Prince Philip’s funeral and the news that she’s entering the world of publishing, to her handy viral face mask trick.

This week, as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 10-year wedding anniversary approaches (29th April people!), sweet anecdotes from their big day have been resurfacing.

From the sweet way Prince William helped Kate with her wedding hair to all the ways they broke protocol, these two have been making non-stop headlines, with the most recent seeing the resurfacing of Prince Charles’ sweet speech to his daughter-in-law.

During the Queen’s afternoon champagne reception for the couple at Buckingham Palace, Prince Charles reportedly described Kate as the daughter he never had and told the audience: ‘We are lucky to have her.’

Well that’s lovely.