We think the Cambridge family just had the snow day of our dreams

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their public role elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From Zoom calls with essential workers and sneak peeks inside their offices to the Duchess of Cambridge showing off her classic book collection, the past year has been all about Kate and Wills and their Norfolk abode, with the family of five isolating in their Amner Hall home over the pandemic,

And it’s not just the royal couple, with the three Cambridge children featuring more prominently on the Kensington Royal social media, from the video of them asking David Attenborough questions to clapping for carers on their doorstep.

This week, it is speculated that the family of five had a dreamy snow day, with the Queen’s Sandringham Estate sharing the news that it had been snowing in Norfolk.

‘An actual snow day today in Norfolk’, the Instagram account captioned a photograph on Saturday, with the snap showing the grounds covered in snow.

Given that Amner Hall, where the Cambridges are based, is a short walk away, it is thought that Kate and Wills would have treated their children to a fun snow day.

The Cambridges are known to love the outdoors and Kate famously encourages playing outside, so it would make sense if the royals had made the most of the snowy weather.

It looks like it would have been the snow day of our dreams.