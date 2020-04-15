Prince William and Kate Middleton use this codename for royal engagements

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Prince William and Kate Middleton have changed the way they participate in royal engagements. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made calls to NHS workers earlier this month to boost morale and ‘thank them for their tireless work’, and they also held a video chat with school children over the Easter weekend.

The couple called teachers and children at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication, and when one pupil said he had drawn a picture of his mother, an NHS worker, Kate said: ‘You should be very proud of her, they’re doing an amazing job, all the NHS workers.’

She also let slip that William had eaten all of the Easter eggs at Anmer Hall, Norfolk, where they are currently self-isolating with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Following the conversation, royal expert Omid Scobie noticed that the couple had used a codename during the call.

Speaking on ABC’s HeirPod, he said: ‘This was a chance to see William and Kate and how they are with the children.

‘There were some really sweet moments. I think it was just a chance to see William and Kate at work and perhaps probably the up close and personal way we ever have.

‘Usually the footage that’s shared by TV cameras or photographers is from arms lengths and this is a firsthand account of what it is like to be on an engagement with them. I’m sure we will see a lot more of that over the days ahead. It was really sweet.’

He continued: ‘We spoke about Zoom earlier, their screen name showed up in some of the screenshots.

‘It was DOC meaning Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.’

They aren’t the only royals to use alternative monikers. According to The Express, the Queen is referred to as ‘S’ in written communications by staff and security.

Although many believed it stood for ‘Sovereign’, one insider claims her codename is ‘Sharon’.

A former royal aide told The Sun: ‘She’s written down as ‘S’ before cupping his hand over his mouth and whispering ‘it’s Sharon’ when pressed on what ‘S’ stood for.’

So there you go.