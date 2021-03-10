The royal family has officially responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

It’s safe to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about right now.

This week saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, with the show airing in the UK on Monday evening.

The rare move for the notoriously private couple saw record numbers of viewers.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

The interview sent shockwaves across the world, proving incredibly divisive, with a race claim surrounding Archie making particular headlines.

The overall reception seems to be a very positive one, and as A-listers from Serena Williams and Hillary Clinton to Jameela Jamil and Amanda Gorman came out in support of the Duke and Duchess, everyone waited for a statement from the royal family.

Last night, Buckingham Palace released the following statement:

‘The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

‘The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.’

We will continue to update this story.