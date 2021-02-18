Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving house with their three children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following the Sussex family’s exit from the royal family and their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the family’s volunteer work distributing homemade pasta to their vulnerable neighbours and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

It is their Norfolk location that has made the most headlines this year as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been homeschooling their children at their Anmer Hall home and using the Queen’s abode, Sandringham House, as an office while she is away.

Despite spending most of the year in Norfolk, it has been announced that the family of five will soon be moving, returning to their Kensington Palace home.

As lockdown restrictions are expected to ease, schools will be reopened and Prince George and Princess Charlotte will need to return to London to attend Thomas’ Battersea.

Boris Johnson has previously stated that his hopes are for schools to reopen on 8 March, but this is of course all based on the infection rate.

The Prime Minister is set to make his next official announcement on 22 February.