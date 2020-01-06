Michelle Williams just used her Golden Globes acceptance speech to defend abortion rights

Award season 2020 kicked off last night as the 77th Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton, hosted by Ricky Gervais.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Coleman were among the big winners of the night in an action packed ceremony.

It wasn’t the UK representation or Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s reunion that stole the show – it wasn’t even the all-vegan menu – a Golden Globes first.

Instead, the focus was on political stands, with pregnant actress Michelle Williams leading the pack.

The 39-year-old actress won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a mini series for her role in Fosse/Verdon, and took her time on stage to defend abortion rights following a year of reproductive right restrictions and call on women to vote.

‘When you put this in someone’s hands you’re acknowledging the choices they make as an actor,’ Michelle told the room. ‘Moment by moment, scene by scene, day by day. But you’re also acknowledging the choices they make as a person. The education they pursued, the training they sought, the hours they put in. I’m grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I’ve made and I’m also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice.’

She continued: ‘I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making, and not just a series of events that happened to me. But one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over. Sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise. But one that I had carved with my own hand. And I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose.

‘To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives as all mothers know that the scales must and will tip towards our children. Now I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God or whoever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principles that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours. So, women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote please do so in your self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them but don’t forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.’

Like we needed a reason to respect Michelle Williams more.