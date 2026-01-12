The 2026 Golden Globes is well underway, and the full winners list is being updated as the likes of Owen Cooper (Adolescence), Jean Smart (Hacks) and Amy Poehler (Best Podcast) are honoured with prestigious trophies at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. But it's Teyana Taylor, who picked up the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in One Battle After Another, who is currently going viral for her touching and powerful acceptance speech.

Starting her speech, Teyana gave a sweet shout out to her children who she said were watching close by, stating: "Oh, my God, I almost didn’t even write a speech because I didn’t think I would get this. My babies upstairs watching, y’all better be off them damn phones and watching me right now!"

She then went on to thank her family, thanking her parents for being with her, as well as director Paul Thomas Anderson and her co-stars, adding: "Paul 'Let Him Cook' Thomas Anderson, thank you for your vision, your trust and your brilliance. My gratitude is endless... and thank you so much for holding space for me and our entire cast. Leo, Sean, Benicio, Chase, Regina, everybody, the crew, every single person who has touched this project - none of this is taken lightly."

Before leaving the stage, Teyana shared a powerful message for those watching, telling the audience: "And last, but most importantly, to my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight. Our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into, our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor's Full Golden Globes Speech

“Oh, my God, I almost didn’t even write a speech because I didn’t think I would get this. My babies upstairs watching, y’all better be off them damn phones and watching me right now!

"First, father God, in the name of Jesus, I thank you, and I praise you for every part of this faith walk—every lesson, every test, and every blessing.

"Thank you to the Golden Globe voters for seeing me and reminding me that purpose always finds its moment. To my mommy and my daddy, it’s up for y’all any time—I love y’all so much. Thank you for being here with me tonight.

"To my tribe, my grounding force, my joy, my daily reminder that love is an action, not just a word, and everything I do is rooted in that truth.

"To Paul “Let Him Cook” Thomas Anderson, thank you for your vision, your trust and your brilliance. My gratitude is endless. I love you. We love you, and thank you so much for holding space for me and our entire cast. Leo, Sean, Benicio, Chase, Regina, everybody, the crew, every single person who has touched this project—none of this is taken lightly. Pam, Mike, Warner Brothers, Sarah, Cassandra, Natina, Lee, WME, this whole journey would not exist without you and your support. I love you, and I thank you so much.

"And last, but most importantly, to my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight. Our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into, our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space. Thank you so much, everybody."

