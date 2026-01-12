The Important Meaning Behind the ‘Be Good’ Pins at the Golden Globes

This weekend saw the 2026 Golden Globes, with the 83rd annual awards celebrating the past year in film and television. And with Jessie Buckley, Timothée Chalamet and Teyana Taylor among the night's big winners, the ceremony was action packed.

However, it was the Golden Globes red carpet that made the most headlines, with multiple A-listers accessorising their looks with a political pin.

The pin, worn by a myriad of A-listers including Ariana Grande, Mark Ruffalo, Jean Smart, Natasha Lyonne and Wanda Sykes, came with two different messages: "BE GOOD" and "ICE OUT".

And as the statements would suggest, they are being worn in memory of Renée Good, a Minneapolis mother of three who was shot dead by an ICE [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] officer last week.

Good is the ninth person to be shot by an ICE agent since September 2025. And her tragic death has sparked protests across the country, and the creation of the #BeGood campaign.

[The 'Be Good' pin] aims to honor Renée Macklin Good and Keith Porter while also reminding us what it means to be good to one another in the face of such horror - to be a good citizen, neighbor, friend, ally and human," read an official description, via PEOPLE.

"Everyday, everywhere, regular people are being good: keeping kids safe when they walk to school, filming fathers who are being disappeared from their workplaces, donating to fundraisers to support organizations who are keeping us safe. The #BeGood campaign is launching following reports that 2025 was one of ICE’s deadliest year in two decades, and in response to the current administration's $100 million wartime recruitment campaign aimed at expanding enforcement capacity."

"This is for Renée Nicole Good, who was murdered," Ruffalo stated in a red carpet interview with USA TODAY.

"This is for the people in the United States who are terrorized and scared today," he later continued. "I know I'm one of them. I love this country. And what I'm seeing here happening is not America."

"Of course this is for the mother who was murdered by an ICE agent, and it’s really sad," added Wanda Sykes in a red carpet interview with Variety.

"I know people are out marching and all today, and we need to speak up. We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down, because it’s just awful what they’re doing to people."

We will continue to update this story.