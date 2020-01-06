The Golden Globes all-vegan menu has made history this year

A New Year means awards season, with the 2020 Golden Globes taking place last night.

The 77th Golden Globe awards was held this year at California’s The Beverley Hilton, hosted by Ricky Gervais. And with big winners from Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Stellan Skarsgård, it was memorable from start to finish.

It wasn’t the political stands around a need for more female representation in the Best Director category or the Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunion that made the most news however, instead it was the menu.

Yes. This year’s Golden Globes went historic with their menu, serving a vegan spread – the first all-vegan menu at the Golden Globes.

But what did that entail?

According to reports, guests from Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon to Brad Pitt and Greta Gerwig were treated to a chilled golden beetroot soup for starter. The main was King Oyster Mushroom scallops, accompanied with wild mushroom risotto, Brussels sprouts, globe carrots, and pea tendrils. And for pudding, a vegan opera dome with praline Gunaja crumble and caramelized hazelnuts.

‘As long term partners of the HFPA, we are pleased to support their decision to offer an entirely plant-based menu for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Our talented culinary team is excited to create dynamic plant-based offerings,’ Matthew Morgan, Executive Chef for the Golden Globes announced in a statement.

What did the guests think of the vegan menu? Well, we haven’t heard any complaints. In fact, everyone has been praising the award ceremony for making history.

If you’ll excuse us, we’re off to make ourselves this menu pronto.