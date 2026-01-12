The Golden Globes 2026 is over - and what a night it's been. Teyana Taylor's powerful acceptance speech went viral, Kylie Jenner's adorable reaction to Timothée Chalamet’s win was caught on camera, and Netflix hit Adolescence was an enormous success at the ceremony with three of the show's biggest stars - Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty - taking home awards in the acting categories.

But at the end of the night, the audience was truly transfixed by Hamnet star, Jessie Buckley, as she won Best Actress for her performance in Chloé Zhao's critically acclaimed drama. Last week, she won a legion of fans thanks to her brilliant acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards, and upon receiving her Golden Globe, Jessie gave some hilariously chaotic and heartwarming thank yous. Accepting the award, she said to the audience: "This is not a normal feeling or situation to be in, but thank you, Golden Globes, thank you Focus and everybody who supported this film."

She also went on to thank Tomasz Sternicki, the key grip on Hamnet, for providing the cast with tasty meals during filming. Jessie continued: "I found him one day at the back of his truck, and he was chopping up potatoes and onions and meat. He was making - and he brought his ginormous cast iron pot over from Poland - and he was making soup. And this soup started turning up on set, so it was delicious."

Jessie also mentioned her fellow nominees in the category, and specifically shouted out Hollywood royalty, Julia Roberts, who was nominated for her role in After The Hunt. She told the crowd: "Oh my God, the incredible women I am honoured to stand beside in this category. I mean, Julia Roberts - you are like a hero to us all...Thank you. Jennifer, Renate, Eva, Tessa - God, I'd watch you anytime, anywhere. You blow my mind."

Finally, she added: "My husband, he's really been enjoying the free canapés and cocktails, so thank you so much for having us along... This is a real, real honour. I love what I do and I love being part of this industry, thank you."

Chaotic. Brilliant. Acceptance speech perfection.

