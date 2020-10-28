Kate Middleton’s fun day out with Prince George and Princess Charlotte is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never fail to make viral news, and with their roles elevated this year, the royal couple are all anyone can talk about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton certainly spend the most time in front of the cameras, but it is the Cambridge children that get the most attention, from Prince George knowing he’s different from his siblings to Prince Louis’ love of cuddling.

This past few months, the mini Cambridges joined children across the country in returning to school, something that Prince William joked that he was very excited about, announcing: ‘Every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again. Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.’

This week, the miniature royals are on half term and they have reportedly been keeping busy.

The Cambridges posted a photograph of the family of five’s homemade poppy cupcakes to Instagram, with the baked goods being a tribute for the Royal British Legion.

This week, it was a recent cultural visit that made news, as the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly took her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the Imperial War Museum.

According to The Daily Mail, Prince George was particularly impressed by the ‘military hardware’.

