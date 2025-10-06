The Important Reason Princess Kate Is Skipping the 2025 Earthshot Prize

Prince William and Princess Kate are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And from their upcoming house move to their preparation to become King and Queen, they have been front and centre.

It is their family life that gets the world talking the most, with the Prince and Princess of Wales committed to giving Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as normal an upbringing as possible.

This was evident just this week, as the Princess of Wales was confirmed to be skipping the 2025 Earthshot Prize, taking place next month in Brazil.

Prince William, who founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020, will be in attendance at the ceremony, travelling to Rio de Janiero in November. However, Princess Kate will not be joining him, with the future King expected to attend solo.

This, according to reports, is purely down to parenting priorities, with the Princess of Wales expected to be staying in Windsor to look after their three children.

In fact, The Express even reported that the royal couple has a private rule that ensures one of them will always be home with the children. This reportedly enables William and Kate to be hands-on with their parenting, ensuring that George, Charlotte and Louis can live a normal childhood.

"I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [George, Charlotte and Louis], because she knows what [royal life] can do," royal expert Ingrid Seward has previously explained, via Express.co.uk. "She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough…but they’re not normal children, and I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground."

"They can't change their destiny," royal expert Jennie Bond has previously added about the Wales children's upbringing, via OK! magazine. "But they don't have to confront it just yet except on special occasions. So I think William and Catherine have got the balance just right."

