Princess Kate's Surprising Admission About Prince George is Going Viral

The Prince and Princess of Wales continue to make headlines. And from their upcoming move to Windsor's Forest Lodge, to Princess Kate's blonde hair transformation, the royal couple has been front and centre this summer.

It is their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis who undoubtedly get the world talking the most, with the royal trio gradually starting to increase their public duties.

This week, Princess Kate gave a rare update on her children during a royal engagement at London's Natural History Museum - their first public outing since returning from the summer holidays.

"They are getting big now!" Princess Kate explained of her children, with a video clip of her talking to well-wishers going viral online.

She then went on to give a rare update about her eldest son, adding: "George is already in my shoes!"

Now 12-years-old, Prince George is starting to attend events with his parents, with the young royal being second in line to the throne.

And as such, the Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be preparing him for his future, with royal experts describing the decision as a "really good move".

"William is trying to normalise it," Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King has previously explained of Prince George's future role, via People. "They're not in denial and there’s a lot of thought being given to it, which was not always the case."

He continued: "With George, there's a sense that the priority is that he and his siblings are not put off this, that it's not scary, that it's something that they understand and it’s going to be part of their life.

"There’s a belief to make it as unobtrusive and as normal - if you can call it normal - and as pleasant as possible."

We will continue to update this story.