Prince William has expressed his relief at his children going back to school

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From carrying out royal duties over Zoom to making homemade goods with their children and distributing it to vulnerable neighbours, the Duke and Duchess have certainly had their hands full.

It was their homeschooling their children that made the most news.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined school children up and down the country in completing their lessons from home over the lockdown, something Kate explained wasn’t always easy.

‘We’re stuck into homeschooling again,’ Kate explained in a video chat last month. ‘George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!’

Prince William also weighed in on the subject this week, cracking a joke at a recent royal engagement that all parents can relate to.

While meeting members of the emergency services in Northern Ireland to thank them for their hard work, William shared his relief that school had started again.

‘I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again,’ he explained. ‘Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.’

