A sweet Prince George and Princess Charlotte mystery has finally been cleared up

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk Anmer Hall home to the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children, this past month has been all about Kate and Wills.

Taking part in a video chat with veterans earlier this month to celebrate VE Day, Kate opened up about her children, going into detail about how George and Charlotte are doing in lockdown.

‘We’re stuck into homeschooling again,’ Kate explained in the video chat. ‘George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!’

This caused confusion however, prompting a lot of questions about what spider sandwiches are.

Thankfully, this is something that was cleared up this week, as Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie from the podcast Royally Obsessed uncovered the truth in their most recent episode.

‘You’ll remember that Kate mentioned them as Prince George’s favourite thing in her ITV interview,’ US host Roberta Fiorito explained during the podcast. ‘We’ve both been back and forth about “is it this, is it that?”. I received a message just last night explaining what Kate is referencing.

‘I was convinced that it was these little sandwiches with pretzels for legs. I was shocked when it wasn’t that,’ Rachel Bowie recalled, to which Roberta answered: ‘You were 50 percent right, this is what’s so fascinating. I even received photos.’

She continued: ‘Apparently ‘Spider Sandwiches‘ is a very popular UK children’s book written by Claire Freedman. But it’s also a popular children’s snack so they’re both involved in a lot of the lesson plans over there.’

Well, that’s that.