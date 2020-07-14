Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new privacy measures are a little extreme

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to Anmer Hall to the news Prince Louis in particular is struggling with lockdown rules (because of his love of cuddling), these past few months have been all about Kate and Wills.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that Prince William and Kate Middleton are ramping up their privacy measures – especially considering they are trying to raise their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in as much of a normal way as possible.

But what are the privacy measures in question? Hedges.

Yes, really. Kate Middleton and Prince William have erected a 950-feet-long hedge around the garden of their Kensington Palace 1A apartment.

But while the laurel hedges have been planted, they are not expected to be a quick fix, taking some time to grow.

In fact, the hedges should only grow two feet in the next year.

Despite this, these privacy measures have proved to be controversial due to their cost.

According to reports, the 950-foot hedge cost a whopping £15,000 – something that has prompted members of the political action group ‘Republic’ to call out the spending as ‘outrageous’.

The Palace has not yet responded.