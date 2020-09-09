These are the names that Prince George and Princess Charlotte use at school

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton spent the coronavirus lockdown at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spoken about their experience homeschooling their little ones, from making ‘spider sandwiches’ with Charlotte, to literacy lessons with George, to keeping Louis busy with paints, as shown in his birthday portraits released in April. They even decided to keep this secret from the Cambridge children and carry on teaching through the Easter holidays.

However, the days of home lessons are over as the family of five relocated to London this month so that George and Charlotte could return to school. William and Kate’s eldest children are back at Thomas’s Battersea this week for the start of their new term, with George starting Year 3 and Charlotte starting Year 1.

But many began to wonder what the siblings are known as at the prestigious school. Although they are officially known as His Royal Highness Prince George and Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte, their teachers and classmates don’t use these titles. It’s quite understandable, considering they don’t exactly roll off the tongue.

Instead it is reported that they are referred to simply as George and Charlotte Cambridge. It is therefore thought that when Louis starts school, he could also be known as Louis Cambridge.

And it seems that George has been given a nickname by his friends at Thomas’s Battersea. According to Vanity Fair, a source revealed that he is known as ‘P.G’.

How sweet!