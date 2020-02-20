Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the official date of their last engagement as royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The royal couple have since relocated to Canada, living a peaceful month with baby Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in talks with the Queen about whether they will keep their ‘royal’ title and when their official engagements will come to an end.

This week, it was announced that the Duke and Duchess’ last official event together will be the Mountbatten Music Festival on 7 March. The couple will no longer separate the Queen at home or abroad however from 1 April.

The current arrangement will be reevaluated in a year and there is reportedly always scope for Harry and Meghan to rejoin the royal fold.