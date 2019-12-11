Meghan Markle is reportedly using her time off to launch US charity

Back in October, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be taking some time off from royal duties from mid-November until the end of the year. They reportedly spent Thanksgiving in the US with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and will also spend Christmas overseas breaking these royal traditions.

While the couple is enjoying their break by spending time together as a family, according to new reports Meghan is also using her well-deserved time off to focus on launching Sussex Royal Foundation in the US alongside her former Hollywood PR.

Sources claim she has had meetings with her former publicist Keleigh Thomas Morgan, partner at celebrity PR firm Sunshine Sachs, who she began working with in her Suits days and has maintained a close relationship with. Morgan attended Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, and is said to be helping turn the Duchess’ philanthropic dream into a reality.

Meghan is reportedly in ‘work mode’, and an insider told The Telegraph: ‘This is a mission that Meghan has been on for a long time. Even in her younger years in Hollywood, she wanted to work towards creating an international charity changing lives.

‘Now that she has the platform and profile of being a British royal she can truly build this plan. She sees this foundation as one of the key factors in creating a legacy as a new royal and Harry is right behind her.

‘While Harry and Meghan are technically on rest, she is not the type of woman who likes doing nothing; so this break actually could be seen by some as very fortuitous.’

The source added: ‘What is most interesting is that Meghan feels that while the charity will be a worldwide venture, she sees Hollywood and American business circles as key to fundraising.

‘Meghan feels that focusing on fundraising stateside will bring in tens of millions of dollars quickly.’

How exciting!