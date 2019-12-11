Prince George completely embarrassed Prince Harry in front of the Obamas

Prince Harry has always been a doting uncle. When his first nephew, Prince George, was born in 2013, he was reportedly over the moon and according to Angela Levin’s biography, Harry: Conversations with the Prince, ‘he said he had to cuddle the baby prince who was “crying his eyes out” when they met, how it was “fantastic to have another addition to the family”, and that “I only hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges are”.’

The Duke of Sussex also had a sweet response to dropping in the line of succession shortly after Princess Charlotte’s birth, saying: ‘The reason I am now fifth is because of my nephew and niece and I could never wish them away. They’re the most amazing things ever.’

And it seems that the little royals love spending time with their uncle, especially George, who at the age of three managed to leave Harry very red-faced in front of the Obamas.

During an interview on Good Morning America in 2016, Michelle Obama shared a sweet story about Harry and George’s relationship.

She explained: ‘I have to say that the most precious thing – if you haven’t already fallen in love with [Harry] – is to see him with his nephew.

‘Because all throughout [Prince George] was like, “Uncle Harry, why are you so quiet? Why are you so quiet?”‘

Harry responded: ‘So embarrassing. I was there, sort of, [on my] best behaviour.’

Michelle then added: ‘You were, and he didn’t understand what was wrong with you.’

Harry laughed: ‘Normally, I’m there throwing him around the room and stuff, so…’

Awww.