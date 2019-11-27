This is how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending Thanksgiving

Well, that's lovely.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had an extremely stressful year, passing huge relationship milestones from a big move to Windsor to welcoming their first child, baby Archie.

Most of the stress however has undoubtedly come from external parties, with Meghan made victim to a constant barrage of online abuse since she became a royal.

The couple have recently pursued legal action against the tabloids, and Prince Harry released an emotional statement about his wife and his fears of history repeating itself, with Meghan’s plight similar to his late mother Princess Diana’s.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the couple need a break, with it reported that the Duke, Duchess and baby Archie are spending Thanksgiving in America with Meghan’s mother.

The couple are taking an extended six-week Christmas break, with a royal insider telling the Sunday Times: ‘The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much needed family time.’

Considering Thanksgiving is on Thursday, it has been reported that the couple are already in the US. Harry’s last public appearance was a week ago on Saturday, when he attended the inaugural OnSide Awards, and Meghan’s last royal event was during the Remembrance Day weekend earlier this month.

Back in October, a source told People: ‘This would be Harry’s first Thanksgiving in the States,’ a source told the publication. ‘It will be nice for them to be around people that love them and have him understand her traditions too.’

We’re wishing Harry and Meghan a relaxing holiday and a happy thanksgiving!