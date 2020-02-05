These are the sweet words Kate Middleton said to Renée Zellweger at the BAFTAs

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of Megxit, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

And while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertain the public on the regular, it’s the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This past week was no exception with everyone talking about their competitiveness when it comes to tennis and the pressures now on them after Megxit. But it was their appearance at the BAFTAs that made the most news.

From Kate’s recycled dress and Brad Pitt making a Megxit joke in front of Prince William to the couple’s response to a hilarious fan compliment, the Cambridge couple were all anyone could talk about.

One of the sweetest moments of the evening was posted to the Kensington Royal Instagram account, a lovely moment between Kate Middleton and Best Actress award winner Renée Zellweger.

But what were they talking about? This week it was revealed that their sweet conversation was all about the UK.

Yes, Kate reportedly asked the actress, ‘Do you like the UK?’, to which Zellweger replied: ‘I love it!’

Kate also is said to have asked if the Judy star had a break from filming, with the actress replying that she was pretty busy, working on multiple friendships.

These two!