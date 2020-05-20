Here’s why Kate Middleton’s Instagram competition has gone viral

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her photography talents, breaking royal tradition to take her own children’s official portraits, and made the patron of the Royal Photographic Society.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that Kate started a photography project during lockdown.

This project however isn’t just for the Duchess’ enjoyment. It is a photography competition with the National Portrait Gallery and we are all able to enter.

Introducing #HoldStill2020, the project Kate announced earlier this month.

‘Handpicked by The Duchess of Cambridge, we are sharing images from across the UK that have inspired the #HoldStill2020 project with @NationalPortraitGallery,’ read a caption on the Kensington Royal account.

‘We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country. Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.’

The public reaction to the project was overwhelmingly positive, something that explains its going viral, with HELLO! reporting a whopping 7500 entries already.

The Duchess of Cambridge said of the project: ‘Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.’

The Cambridges’ Instagram post continued: ‘One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August. Submit your images through the link in bio and share your portraits on Instagram by tagging @KensingtonRoyal #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance to be featured on our channel throughout the project.’

Happy entering!