Kate Middleton has been sending fans a beautiful photograph of herself as a thank you

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, making more news than ever in the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s resignation from royal life.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her classic book collection, revealed from the sneak peek she gave into her office, to her parenting style, limiting the Cambridge children’s screen time.

It was the heartwarming letters penned by the Duchess however that made her a conversation topic over the past few weeks, with Kate sending sweet messages to the charities of which she is patron.

This week, the Duchess has been sending even more letters – this time to members of the public to thank them for sending her birthday cards.

Yes, really. Fans who wished the Duchess a happy 38th birthday last month received a royal envelope in the post this week, containing a sweet thank you message alongside a beautiful photograph of Kate.

‘The Duchess of Cambridge thanks you for taking the trouble to write on the occasion of her 38th Birthday,’ the letter reads, according to recipients. ‘Your thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated by Her Royal Highness who sends her warmest thanks and best wishes.’

Well, that is lovely.